PHARR, Texas — The Pharr Police Department has announced their “Pharr Too Many” Run/Walk taking place on May 22.

In a social media post, the Pharr Police will host a run/walk that promotes suicide awareness involving prior and active veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.

The department will also participate in a 22-push-up challenge beginning on May 1 through May 21.

To register for the event call 956-4002-4700 or 956-358-3511.

Registration deadline is May 5.