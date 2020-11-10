Pharr Police Department introduces social contract for their officers

PHARR, Texas — On Tuesday the Pharr Police Department unveiled changes to their department. They said they are the first agency in the country to unveil a social contract for their officers with a new set of core values.

The department said all officers will be held accountable for how they treat treat fellow officers within the agency. The Pharr PD is the first police agency in the country to put this social contract in place.

“We have a vast network and no one has ever seen anything like this in the policing world. It is history making and we are very, very proud of that,” said Police Chief Andy Harvey.

The officers wrote the social contract themselves in order to create more unity, compassion and professionalism within the police department.