Pharr police begin Blue Santa toy-drive for community

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Holidays this year will be harder for some families, but the Pharr Police Department is working to get toys for families in need.

While the holidays won’t be the same this year due to safety guidelines in place because of COVID-19, the Pharr Police Department says they have been collecting toys for over 3 weeks now for their blue Santa campaign.

Pharr police officer, Nicholas Zepeda, says the police department is a designated drop off spot for donations as well as dollar generals in Pharr.

“With our blue Santa campaign starting we just hope to give back to any families that need—you know Christmas might be a little harder this year to do, but that won’t stop us from interacting and you know just being a part of everyone’s family this year,” said Zepeda.

Zepeda says that they are having a car show toy-drive on the 5th of December at the Pharr event center to collect more toys for the community.

Zepeda also says that they will follow all health-safety measures to ensure a safe holiday season.