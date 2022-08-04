PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested three men on unrelated burglary charges.

Julio Vela, 21, Mark Medina, 17, and Tyrone Kilete, 22, were each arrested on unrelated burglary charges, a press release from the City of Pharr stated.

Vela was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a habitation in connection to an incident on Nolana Loop and Ebony Street. He also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest.

Medina was arrested on two counts of burglary of a vehicle in connection to a burglary at Linden Street and the 1400 block of W. Coyote. His bond was set at $10,000.

Kilete was arrested on three counts of burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest in connection to a burglary that occurred at the 1300 block of Heritage Drive. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to the release, detectives were able to recover stolen property at one of the suspect’s residence, and at a pawn shop.

The cases remain under investigation as detectives look at several other burglaries that may be connected to the suspects.