BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen tractor and trailer, according to a press release.

Stolen equipment [Source: Pharr Police Department]

A red Mahindra 1626S Tractor, with an AG Rotary cutter attached, was loaded onto a 2019 utility trailer with Texas license plates 87265K, and was taken from Golf Cart Crossing located at 1122 E. Interstate HWY 2, in Pharr.

The owner last saw his the equipment on July 11, 2022 at about 5 p.m. The businesses cameras were not working at the time of the incident, according to police.

Detectives believe the hitch lock was cut, and the trailer was hitched onto a getaway vehicle.

The stolen equipment is altogether valued at about $30,500.

If you’ve seen this tractor or have any information on this case, contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.