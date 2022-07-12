Pharr Police are looking for this F250. [Source: Pharr PD]

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is searching for a man that was kidnapped at gunpoint outside of his workplace Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday from Mass Logistics located at 9601 International Dr. in Pharr.

Mexican national, Jose Santiago Perez-Barragan, 46, was forced into a white F250 pickup truck with gold trim, according to witnesses.

Pharr PD is asking the public to help locate the suspect vehicle. Investigators say there were at least two people inside the vehicle when Perez-Barragan was kidnapped.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Anaya Road.

Perez-Barragan crosses the border daily with coworkers and is an inspector at the facility.

A motive for the kidnapping has not been established.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.