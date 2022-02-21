HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is looking for suspects involved in a theft from an ATM machine.

The theft occurred at the NAFT Credit Union on 4301 N. Sugar Rd. at approximately 1:02 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to an alarm at the location and found that the ATM machine was pried open and money was taken, according to a post by the police department.

Surveillance video from the scene showed suspects with the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: Heavy-set subject wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, red cap, and black gloves.

Suspect 2: Thin build male subject wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and white gloves.

The suspects were in a white vehicle, likely a Ford F250 or F350, with a silver toolbox covering the whole bed of the truck.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pharr Police Department at (956) 402-4700 or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-TIPS or 1-800-648-TIPS.