PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with narcotics found at a hotel in Pharr.

Rolando Ulises Martinez, 35, has six active warrants relating to possession of drugs and delivery of controlled substances, according to police. He is described as a 185 pound, 5-feet-10-inch tall man, according to police.

Martinez’s last known address was on the 6700 block of S. Primavera Street in Pharr.

On Nov. 19, authorities were dispatched to the Pharr Plaza Hotel regarding narcotics, recovered cocaine and a GMC pickup. The vehicle is registered to Martinez, according to police.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pharr Police Investigator Roberto Vasquez at (956) 467-6764.