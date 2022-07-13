Vehicle used in kidnapping, according to police. [Source: Pharr PD]

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department has released more information regarding Tuesday’s kidnapping of a Mexican logistics facility inspector. Police have now made contact with the victim, according to a press release. A video of the kidnapping has also been released.

Tuesday morning Pharr police responded to the kidnapping of Mexican national, Jose Santiago Perez-Barragan, 46, outside of Mass Logistics in Pharr where he worked.

Witnesses told police that Perez-Barragan was forced into a white F-250 pickup truck with gold trim. Police say that he was forced in the truck at gunpoint. There were believed to be two suspects in the vehicle.

Police asked the public for help locating the truck which was last seen traveling eastbound on Anaya Road.

On Wednesday, police issued a statement saying that they had made contact with Perez-Barragan.

“He was interviewed at the Pharr Police Department and provided a statement to detectives,” said the release.

Perez-Barragan was then released back to Mexico. It is not yet known if a motive was established, how police made contact with him, or if he was unharmed.

Pharr PD also released the video of Perez-Barragan’s kidnapping on Wednesday.

In a low-quality video taken from far away and above, the white F-250 is seen in a parking lot, attempting to drive away while an individual, or individuals, appear to struggle to get inside. The truck then speeds out of frame once the driver-side passenger door closes.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.