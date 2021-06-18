Pharr PD: One dead following ‘possible’ home invasion

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr Police Department is investigating a “possible” home invasion that left one suspect dead and one injured.

Police say that at least two suspects forcefully entered a house by force on Friday at around 6:45 p.m.

Reports say that shots were fired inside the house, which left one of the suspects dead, a Hispanic male in his 20’s.

The second suspect fled the scene in an unknown possibly gray vehicle.

Pharr PD said one of the residents was shot but has non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information. Investigation is ongoing.