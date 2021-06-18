Pharr PD: One dead following ‘possible’ home invasion

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr Police Department is investigating a “possible” home invasion that left one suspect dead and one injured.

Police say that at least two suspects forcefully entered a house by force on Friday at around 6:45 p.m.

Reports say that shots were fired inside the house, which left one of the suspects dead, a Hispanic male in his 20’s.

The second suspect fled the scene in an unknown possibly gray vehicle.

Pharr PD said one of the residents was shot but has non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information. Investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday