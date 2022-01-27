PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man was taken into custody after police say he threatened to shoot people at a store.

According to officials, Pharr police responded to a call about a man with a gun at the Lowe’s store on Jackson Street in Pharr.

Callers told police that the man told people at the store he was going to shoot them.

Police arrived and arrested the man without incident. No injuries were reported from this incident.

Pharr police say they have dealt with this man in the past. His identity is being withheld at this time pending arraingment.