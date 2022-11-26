PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said.

San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department.

The man was fatally hit by a car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday at Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street and a witness told police a small dark passenger car stuck the man and fled, according to police. Responding officers found the man laying on the road.

The man was transported to McAllen Medical Center and then pronounced dead.

According to police, Canchola was charged with accident involving death and Carreon was charged failure to report a felony. Both Canchola and Carreon were set to be arraigned on the charges Saturday at the Pharr Municipal Court, the release stated.