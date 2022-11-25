PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr.

The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street.

When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark passenger car had struck the man and fled the scene.

According to police, other statements were taken, but a full description of the vehicle could not be provided.

EMS and the fire department arrived at the scene and attended to the victim, who was transported to McAllen Medical and then pronounced dead.

Pharr Police encourage the public to contact them at 956-402-4700 or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-8477 or 1-800-648-8477 for any information on this case.