PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department held a roundtable discussion with PSJA ISD and other Valley school districts and police agencies to map out how to better secure schools.

Police Chief Andy Harvey tells ValleyCentral that a key take away is getting more school resource officers.

“The fact of the matter is we do not have enough staff to put an officer in every single school it is just way too much at this time. So how to we do that? We think of better ways of doing it,” Harvey said. “There is a lot of schools in our cities so one of the options is that we are looking at is to hire off duty officers to fill those areas and vacancies that we want to be filled.”

Another key part to the safety plan is retraining alongside other agencies to better respond to any emergency event.

“If there is an officer San Juan or Pharr and we have trained together, now we know how to respond together and better and more efficiently,” Harvey said.

But Pharr PD adds retraining does not stop with law enforcement.

“We’ve even informed out teachers and out educators that you are really the first line of defense,” said Assistant Chief Joel Robles. “So that if we are training them, we show them and help them understand what the things are to look out for.”

As many parents may have concerns this upcoming school year, Pharr PD is reassuring the community.

“We want them to have confidence in our school districts and in our local law enforcement agencies,” Robles said.