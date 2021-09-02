Pharr PD hosts community gun safety briefings

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department hosted the first out of two community briefings to talk about the recent Texas constitutional carry law.

The first briefing was held on Thursday, in which police officers spoke on gun safety tips, how the new gun law affects Pharr residents, and gave away free gun locks.

Pharr Officer Steven Guerrero said they are teaching kids a couple of words to stay safe:

You see a gun, stay away, get an adult and walk away.

On Sep. 7, officers will hold the second event and will discuss the same topics in English and Spanish, at the Development and Research Center from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday’s briefing was shared live on PD’s Facebook page. Click here to watch.