PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is adding a new member to its mental support unit, a therapy dog named Ammo.

Ammo is no stranger to Pharr PD, he used to be a currency dog that would sniff out illegal cash. Police Chief Andy Harvey tells ValleyCentral Ammo will now be getting a new role.

“Dogs have the ability to bring the emotional temperature down in people, there is something about dogs that have that gift,” Harvey said. “Police officers have a very high-stress job and believe Ammo is going to reduce that stress just by being around and we know that he can help people out in the community as well, especially people in crisis.”

Ammo is being retrained at the Canines in Action Academy in Edinburg to become a therapy dog. Marty Vielma is running Ammo’s training. Vielma tells ValleyCentral training to become a therapy dog is a whole lot different for police dogs.

“The dog is used to being super hyper being motivated and being on the go,” Vielma said. ” Now we are teaching it to be actually more social to be more relaxed, to be around people.”

Vielma has also trained other law enforcement dogs and said all the hard work pays off in the end.

“It gives us a real good feeling knowing that we have dogs that are working with the law enforcement,” Vielma. “They are actually doing something for the agency, not only that but for the community.”