PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Friday afternoon, Pharr police partially closed Business 83 after responding to a car accident.

Police said it was not a “major accident,” however some of the people involved were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Closed are the Southbound on-ramps of Nolana Road and on-ramp of Sioux road.

Police say ramps should be cleared by 6:30 p.m.