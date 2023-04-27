PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police are looking for witnesses in Wednesday’s auto-pedestrian accident.

At 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to West Business 83 and South Petunia in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the semi stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities say. The driver is not facing charges at this time.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a local hospital hours later. The case is still being investigated.

Pharr police are asking that any drivers who stopped or witnessed the accident to contact Detective Edward Chavez at (956) 402-4700.