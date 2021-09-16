Pharr PD arrests bank robbery suspect, getaway driver still at large

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department has arrested a suspect in a bank robbery and continues the search for suspect(s) driving the getaway car.

Pharr PD Detectives arrested Erick Lee Chiu on Wednesday in Palmview for the IBC bank robbery.

The robbery took place at the IBC Bank on 1007 North Veternas on Friday, Sept. 10.

Chiu was arraigned Thursday, September 16, and given a bond of $250,000, according to Pharr PD.



Source: Pharr PD

Detectives continue their search for the remaining suspect(s) who were seen driving a white 4 door Chevy Equinox after the robbery occurred.

Source: Pharr PD

Anybody with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.