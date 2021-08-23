Pharr Parks and Recreation to hold after school programming starting Sept. 6

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The city of Pharr’s Parks and Recreational facility is set to hold after-school programs starting Sept. 6.

The program will be available to 12 of the PSJA schools, but spots are limited as the program can only hold up to 50 students per school.

Program coordinator, Abel Molina told ValleyCentral that the program will be on-site at those schools, so transportation will not be necessary.

During the program, Molina said staff members will assist students with their homework as that is a “priority.” Staff members are capable and willing to help in all subjects.

Molina added that after all homework is reasonably complete, students will be able to enjoy musical chairs, board games, basketball, and more.

“We just have fun with the kids,” said Molina. “Our staff really enjoys doing that every day, Monday through Friday.”

To register your child(ren), you must go in person to Pharr’s Parks and Rec. Center at 1011 West Kelly.

According to Molina, when parents or guardians are filling out the program application, they will also have to indicate who is authorized to pick up the student.

The registration fee is $50 per semester or $100 for the entire school year.

Los Fresnos establishments suffer financial loss due to road construction

“It’s very, very low cost for a lot of the parents in the City of Pharr area,” said Molina.

The program will run alongside PSJA’s academic calendar. It will be from 4p.m.-6p.m. Monday through Friday.