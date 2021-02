PHARR (KVEO) — The city of Pharr is advising residents that they will not be shutting off water throughout the city.

Pharr officials confirmed that the Pharr Public Utilities Department is not disconnecting water services for non-payment at this time.

Water outages may be due to frozen pipelines.

City officials are working to address this issue.

To report a water outage in Pharr, call (956) 402-4300