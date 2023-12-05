PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr has announced Jonathan B. Flores Ed.D. as its new city manager. Flores has been serving as the interim city manager since earlier this year.

Flores, a Pharr native, has served with over 20 years of diverse law enforcement experience. Since 2005, he has worked in various roles and assignments, such as patrol, criminal investigations, major crimes, and as assistant city manager/chief of police for the City of Alton.

“I am extremely grateful to our Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, and the city commission for their continued support and trust in me to lead our great city,” Flores said. “I am committed to carrying out their vision and standard of excellence while serving our employees and community through a servant leadership philosophy.”

“He is a great leader and he has created many new initiatives that have promoted leadership and growth within our employees, and he has also been instrumental in leading the charge on new city projects,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D.

Flores is a TML Leadership Fellow and is currently in the process of earning credentialed manager candidate status through the International City Manager’s Association.