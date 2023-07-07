PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced that Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores will serve as the new assistant city manager.

Flores, a Pharr native, also worked in criminal investigations, major crimes and as the assistant city manager for the city of Alton.

“I am truly humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve my hometown of Pharr as their new Assistant City Manager,” Flores said. “I am grateful to Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, and the city commission for selecting me to join their leadership team, as we work diligently to continue to move Pharr forward.”

Flores was inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame for Distinguished Service earlier this year.

Flores will also serve as the acting city manager until the position is filled.