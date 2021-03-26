Pharr men found guilty of harboring and threatening individuals

MCALLEN, Texas — The United States District Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) announced two men from Pharr, Texas are headed to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to harbor undocumented immigrants.

Baylee Bret Lugo, 21, and Florentino Trevino II, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 2, 2020, and Oct. 20, 2020, respectively, according to the USAO-SDTX media release.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez handed Lugo a 46-month prison term while Trevino was ordered to serve 33 months in prison. Each sentence will be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court found Lugo and Trevino responsible for involuntarily detaining, threatening, and brandishing a firearm at four undocumented immigrants at a hotel in Pharr on July 9, 2020.

Lugo and Trevino have been and will remain in the custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.