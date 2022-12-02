PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez will host a good luck rally in support of the PSJA North Raiders football team.

The city announced the rally is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at Pharr City Hall located at 118 S. Cage Boulevard.

“This is a historic moment for our PSJA North Raiders football team and our community,” Hernandez said. “We are so proud of these young men and all that they have accomplished this season. We are excited to rally together to cheer them on and look forward to a great game.”

The Raiders have advanced to the 5A Division 1 Region IV Final against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

This is the first time in school history the football team advances this far into the state playoffs, said the mayor’s office.

