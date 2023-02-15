McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in McAllen.

Edgar Turrubiates was sentenced Monday to five years in state jail on a charge of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County records.

The accident occurred Nov. 5, 2020 on Chicago Avenue and 21st Street, ValleyCentral previously reported.

Authorities arrived to the scene of the accident, where they learned that Turrubiates hit a man with his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was identified as Luis Humberto Gutierrez.

As part of his sentencing, Turrubiates was given a jail credit of just over two years.