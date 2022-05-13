MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man plead guilty to smuggling over $600,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin.

Gerardo Jimenez, 30, plead guilty on May 11, according to a media release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The release stated that Jimenez admitted that on Nov. 30, 2020, he entered the Hidalgo Port of Entry with the drugs in his car.

A K-9 unit alerted authorities, where CBP officers discovered four kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of “100% pure” meth” in the battery of his car.

The drugs were valued at approximately $654,000.

Jimenez is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 19. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine, the release stated.