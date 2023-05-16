PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man admitting to kidnapping a teenager for money and a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Sixto Gonzalez Jr. faces up to life in prison after kidnapping a 19-year-old teen for ransom in Mexico.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gonzalez lured the teen into Mexico claiming he had a job opportunity for him.

When they arrived at a house in Reynosa, Gonzalez and several others beat and restrained the teen.

Gonzalez and the others involved demanded $5,000 and a firearm in exchange for the teen’s return.

Between June 23 and June 25, 2021, Gonzalez and his co-conspirators sent a video of the teen being beaten with a wooden board to the teen’s family when they couldn’t gather the $5,000 and firearm ransom.

Authorities located the location of the house the teen was kept at, finding him bound with zip ties, covered with blankets and bruised throughout his entire body, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18. He faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.