MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A convicted felon from Pharr is ordered to federal prison for being in possession of a firearm, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Justice Department’s news release said 31-year-old Christian Shauntrell Garcia pleaded guilty on May 2.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Garcia to serve 50 months (4 years) in federal prison, immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

In imposing the prison term, the court noted Garcia represented an ongoing threat and needed a sentence to “provide for the safety of the community.”

In 2021, according to the news release, authorities believed Garcia discharged a firearm at a Pharr residence.

On Nov. 26, 2021, authorities attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop, but Garcia fled.

A high-speed chase followed and law enforcement took him into custody. Authorities found a firearm in his possession along with various controlled substances.

As per federal law, Garcia is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Garcia was prosecuted as part of a joint Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Attorney’s Office initiative known as Operation: Knock Down. It started in 2022 and focuses federal resources on armed and violent offenders in the Rio Grande Valley.