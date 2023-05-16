PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men pled guilty for their connection with a bribery scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Abel Angel Solis, 24, admitted he paid Jose Martin Espinosa, 36, to smuggle phones into La Villa Detention Center.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, prison officials found a cell phone wrapped in cellophane inside Espinosa’s cap during a facility search.

Espinosa admitted Solis was paying to him bring phones to an inmate at the detention center.

Cash App transactions between the two totaled to $1,500 for the delivery of three phones from Espinosa to the inmate.

Espinosa and Solis are scheduled to be sentenced July 31 and Aug. 18. Both men face up to 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.