Pharr long term care facility receives CVS COVID-19 vaccinations

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – The Gardens at Brooke Ridge Assistant Living and Memory Care were among the first to enroll in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National COVID-19 vaccine program which is best known as the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program.

Elma Flores Cabazos is one of the many residents at The Gardens at Brooke Ridge Assistant Living and Memory Care who was able to get vaccinated.

“I’ve been waiting for this day,” said Cabazos.

Both Cabazos and her daughter Eva Wilson now have a sense of relief after being vaccinated.

“I am so grateful, we prayed for this day and it’s here!” said Wilson.

Santos Barrientos, the Executive Director of The Gardens at Brooke Ridge Assistant Living, says he also received the vaccine.

“We are here to lead by example,” he said.

Barrientos expressed receiving the vaccine was not only for himself.

“For everybody, as a matter of fact my residents, my family members, my coworkers, we definitely want to be safe at all times,” said Barrientos.

With safety being at top priority, residents like Cabazos are thankful for those who are doing their part to help one another.