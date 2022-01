PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr is inviting all musicians who want to share their music with the public.

The city’s news release invites musicians to come to Downtown Park at the Hub Food Truck Park every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information contact the city of Pharr at 956-402-4000 or email brenda.cortez@pharr-tx.gov.