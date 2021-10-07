Pharr International Bridge kicks off produce season

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Produce season in the Rio Grande Valley is now underway and the occasion was marked with a celebration at the Pharr International Bridge.

The Pharr International Bridge moves more than 65% of the nation’s produce from Mexico into the U.S. But Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrioso Hernandez said the city is taking more steps to bring even more business through the bridge.

The bridge has been able to remain as the number one produce bridge in the United States during the pandemic, according to Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Basan. He added that the pandemic played a key role in why fruits and vegetables are so high in demand.

“People are more conscious about what they are consuming in their bodies, people started cooking more at home,” Bazan said. “Cooking more healthier meals using more produce using more vegetables, things of that nature, so that not only increased out produce crossing.”

And higher demand means higher prices. But as prices go up and more produce is expected to be in demand, the Pharr International Bridge is hoping to play a big part in that surge.

“People are going to have a new outlook on their health they are going to be a little more focused on their health,” Mayor Hernandez said. “I think this is going to be a great opportunity on the health perspective to push for a more healthy balanced lifestyle.”