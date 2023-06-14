PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people are hospitalized after a house fire in Pharr displaced two families, officials say.

The Pharr Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday that spread to a neighboring home at the 800 block of E. San Antonio Ave.

According to the City of Pharr, both fires have been contained and both houses are heavily damaged.

The Red Cross and Hidalgo County Community Service Agency have been contacted. A family of 11 and another family of two were displaced from their home following the fire.

One firefighter and one civilian were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Due to the high heat index San Juan, Edinburg and McAllen fire departments assisted in the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.