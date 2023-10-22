PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr hosted its inaugural Avocado Fest.

The event took place Saturday evening in Downtown Pharr.

“We are excited to highlight the importance of the use of the Pharr International Bridge in the city and what better way to throw a huge party,” Vanessa Soto, Special Events manager for the City of Pharr said.

Soto added the City of Pharr is the number one city in exporting avocadoes.

The festival held a variety of activities, live music, and a Selena band tribute.