PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the second year, the city of Pharr held its annual ball drop celebration Sunday night.

The festivities took place in Pharr Downtown Park on South Cage Boulevard. Public Information Officer for the city, Yuri Gonzalez, said more than ten city departments came together to make the event happen.

“This is a really big event. It takes a lot of manpower, and many departments get involved, from your parks and rec, your public safety,” Gonzalez said. “We have an entire committee that does a lot of the planning, a lot of the art, a lot of the ideas that come to life.”

Gonzalez said the city used last year’s event as a test run to see how the city would fare holding an event like this. The city said it got a lot of good feedback about the ball drop and wanted to make this year’s version even bigger.

“The community wants more than just the ball drop, so this is why this year we’re incorporating the drone show, which is two hundred drones up in the air, visible for everyone,” Gonzalez said. “We’re incorporating the confetti cannons.”

Gonzalez added there will be more city personnel like police, fire and emergency medical services to make sure everyone stays safe. City officials didn’t know how last year’s event would turn out and were pleasantly surprised by the support.

“Last year, we had close to six thousand people, which was a huge wow factor for the city of Pharr because, again, it was very exploratory” Gonzalez explained. “We didn’t know how people were going to react to this event, we’re really expecting perhaps double that amount, but we’re ready.”

Parking, admission and party favors for the event were all provided for free. Pharr officials said this is the kind of event residents have said they’re looking for.

“After surveying our people and our community, year after year, one of the biggest requests they have is quality of life and entertainment, so this is really for them, all of this production, the hard work, the dedication,” Pharr officials said. “This big party really is for the Pharr residents.”

Gonzalez said the city wants to embrace the culture and dynamics of the region. She said she’s happy that Pharr is hosting the ball drop so that community members don’t have to travel to other cities to enjoy this kind of experience. “Let’s ring in 2024 in the RGV.”