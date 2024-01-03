PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is forecasting a prosperous year in 2024. But there are some challenges they are ready to address.

Pharr has boosted its annual budget to $272 million for the new year – which began with their annual ball drop ceremony that was said to provide the community a safe way to celebrate the new year.

The event saw a large boost in attendance.

“We had a little over 3,000 more in attendance this year than last year. So we had a total of 9000 people in attendance for this year’s ball drop event. It was a very exciting time,” Jonathan Flores, City Manager with the City of Pharr said.

The ball drop did not have any sponsors and was paid by the city.

Flores spoke openly with us saying it is too early to have the numbers on how much it made for the local economy.

Then there is this much-talked-about statue of Greek God Nike near city hall which the city says its a symbol of its victory over issues like the pandemic and a sign of the arts in Downtown Pharr.

The city also paid for it.

“I believe, overall, it was about 90 to 100 thousand. I don’t have the exact number. But again, this was acquired five years ago,” Flores explained.

With a newly opened interchange and rising economic statistics, Pharr is anticipating new businesses popping up this year.

“We’re looking at anything from 10 to 15 businesses that we’re currently working in the pipeline, and we’re hoping that that number continues to grow,” Flores said.

The city believes that 2024 will be a year when there will be a lot of new construction in town with new subdivisions coming.

“So, currently, we have 36 in the works. We’re working on a lot of different multi-family and some single-family residential projects that are going on within the city,” Flores explained.

But the jury is still out among Pharr local businesses as to whether they are seeing the economic growth.

One Pharr tire shop is coming off its best year ever but they’re not entirely sure the money is coming from town.

“We can’t say they’re all from Pharr but we do have a big percentage from Pharr,” noted Hector Espino, a Pharr tire shop manager. He added that he thinks the people of Pharr have money now.

One business says they really haven’t seen any improvements on the bottom line.

“Right now people are not paying where they’re supposed to pay because I think the economy is not there yet,” said Roy Snell, a Pharr tree-trimming business owner.

Pharr also has to address a debt per capita of $1,140 and a debt of over $90 million during the pandemic.

Flores tells us the city is addressing the issue.

“We just finished our budget process and we produced a balanced budget and we continue to look at areas where we can improve financially just like any other city does,” he said.