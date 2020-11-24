Pharr Fire Department host annual Thanksgiving turkey drive

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Thanksgiving is a time to spend time with family surrounded by food. For some, the Thanksgiving holiday will be a little different as many may struggle to put food on the table.

The Pharr Fire Department is making sure they are doing what they can to help.

“We look forward to this every year,” said Martin Torres Jr., fire inspector at the Pharr Fire Department.

The department is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway is this Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s a decades-long tradition. Fire crews have given families in the community food to celebrate the holiday. This year they’re giving more meals to families.

“The whole pandemic that’s going on now. We know that more people are going to be more affected and they’re going through hard times. We want to help them out in return, we want to give back to the community. We’re always here for the community,” he said.

He adds they’ve search for families in need and present them with a voucher to pick up the meals.

“I have the schools here in Pharr help me out with a list of names of students that are going through a hard time and not financially there,” he said.

They also search for people in the community in need to receive a box of Thanksgiving essentials.

“Be a turkey anywhere from a 10 pounder to 12. Also going to come with a box of mashed potatoes, a box of stuffing two cans of corn two cans of green beans one cranberry sauce one gravy sauce and a pan,” said Torres.

Serving smiles in the community is what keeps the fire helping for decades to come.

“Just to see them with their smiles getting this nice meal for Thanksgiving means a lot,” he said.

The fire department said because of the pandemic they are wearing masks and gloves when dealing with families and are not accepting volunteers.