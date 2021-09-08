Pharr Fire and Hazmat crews respond to ‘major’ gas leak

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr responded to a major gas leak Wednesday, September 8.

Pharr Fire and Hazmat crews responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call reporting the leak at 12:22 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Pharr.

Officials responded to the call located near the intersection of South Cage Boulevard and East Las Milpas Road, close to the JC Elementary School.

Upon arrival, the gas leak was determined to pose no danger or threat to residents. The crew from Texas Gas are currently repairing the leak onsite, repairs are expected to take a few hours.

The City urges residents to exercise caution and avoid the area if possible.

Additionally, Northbound and Southbound traffic on South Cage Road between Dicker Road and Anaya Road has been reduced to one lane.