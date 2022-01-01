Pharr FD responds to fire at local business, public asked to avoid area

Update: This story will be updated with new information.

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple City of Pharr agencies responded to a fire at a local business Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy: City of Pharr

At approximately 11:30 am the City of Pharr Fire Department, Police Department, and Pharr EMS responded to a major fire at Matt’s Cash and Carry, according to city officials.

Located near 400 East Expressway, the public has been asked to avoid the area.

There are no reported injuries.

The following road closures have been put in place as agencies continue to resolve the incident.

East Polk Avenue from 100-800 is closed.

I-69/I-2 Interchange from Edinburg to San Juan (eastbound) is closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.