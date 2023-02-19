PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A full lane closure is set to begin Monday due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

According to a release, the lane closures will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Feb. 20 and go through Feb. 25.

There will be a full closure on I-2 Westbound Main Lane between the San Juan exit ramp 147B and the entrance ramp just before Raul Longoria Road.

Drivers traveling westbound will use at Exit 147B, continue through Frontage Road and re-enter the main lanes by using the next available entrance ramp, according to the release.

The San Juan lane closure will begin at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to Thursday, Feb. 23 and at 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

The closure is due to drainage operations, the release stated.

On Monday, McAllen on I-2 Westbound Frontage Road will experience a lane reduction from three lanes to now two lanes between Jackson Avenue and McColl Road.

The lane reduction is due to provide a safe work zone for the construction of retaining walls, according to the release.

Lane closures are as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday Feb. 19

From 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. a left lane closure on the I-69C southbound main lane between Nolana Loop and SH495.

Sunday, Feb. 19 through Wednesday, Feb. 22

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. a left lane closure on the I-2 westbound frontage road between Jackson Avenue and McColl Road.

Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, Feb. 22

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. a left lane closure on the I-69C southbound frontage road between Nolana Loop and Sioux Road.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. a temporary closure on the southbound Sioux Road exit ramp.

Monday, Feb. 20 through Thursday, Feb. 22

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. a temporary closure of the dedicated right turn lane at the intersection of the I-2 westbound frontage road and Cage Boulevard.

Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. a left lane closure on the I-2 westbound frontage road between Jackson Avenue and McColl Road.

Monday, Feb. 20 through Saturday Feb. 25

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday through Thursday a right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Canna Street and Vic Drive.

From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday the right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Canna Street and Vic Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. a right lane closure on the I-69C southbound main lanes between Nolana Loop and SH495.

The lane closures are due to the safe install of concrete girders for the new connectors.