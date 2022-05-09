PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr and Pharr EMS are partnering with local hospitals and agencies to host a “Stop the Bleed” event.

“Stop the Bleed” is a free training that will be offered to citizens, teaching the basic instructions of controlling bleeding from accidents and injuries, according to a release from the City of Pharr.

The event is scheduled for Thursday , May 19 at the Pharr EMS Headquarters located at 3001 S. Cage Blvd.

There will be a total of seven classes, offered at: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Victims can die quickly from uncontrolled bleeding, within 5 to 10 minutes. By learning the proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use their hands, dressings and tourniquets, everyone can help save a life during these critical minutes,” the release stated.

The event will be hosted in partnership with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council, DHR Health, South Texas Health Systems – McAllen, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, Trauma Regional Advisory Council-V, UT Health Rio Grande Valley and Prime Healthcare.

“The City of Pharr and Pharr EMS are proud to partner with our local hospitals and agencies to provide this critical life-saving skill to our community and emergency care personnel,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. in the release. “This is an important skill for everyone to known and we highly encourage anyone interested to register and participant in this event.”