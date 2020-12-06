Pharr couple starts podcast about “empty nest” for parents in same situation

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — A Pharr couple who went viral this year for their empty nester photo shoot has started a podcast to share their journey and experience with other newly empty homes.

Dalila and Juan Perez met in middle school and have been together ever since.

Melyssa Anne Photography

“We got married really young we’ve been raising kids for a long time,” Juan said. “You know, someday someday someday it will get here. It finally got here”

The last of their four children got married and left home a few months ago, leaving them to themselves for the first time in 33 years.

“To us it was a happy moment because our kids, we actually worked so hard to raise them,” Dalila said.

To commemorate the event, they had a “empty nest” themed photo shoot with a local photographer, which quickly went viral.

“I was like ‘wow’,” Dalila said. “What does that mean first of all?”

The Perez’ are slowly getting used to their new life.

“How to now just cook for two, how to just spend, you know— going to the store and simple things like that — go to a store and just spending on you,” Dalila said.

To help others in the same shoes, they started a podcast, Empty Nest Vida.

“We just share our story and give advice to people or couples that are about to be empty nesters or have children,” Juan said. “We just share things we did and hopefully it will help somebody.”

Their top tips for newly empty homes?

“Get ready to get to this point early,” Juan said. “Don’t wait until you’re here because then it’s like, who are you now?”

“Marriage is like housework,” Dalila said. “You have to work on it every day because otherwise it’ll grow cold and you’ll end up not liking each other.”

Items on their empty nester agenda include traveling, fishing together and spending more time volunteering in the community.

Their podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, and all other streaming platforms.