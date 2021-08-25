Pharr Community Theatre to host self-tape audition workshops

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Self-taping your own audition can be a tricky process. That is why the Pharr Community Theatre wants the public to learn through its self-tape/audition workshop.

Throughout the workshops, attendees will learn the basics of self-taping with phone cameras for amateur or professional auditions.

In addition to learning how to film, short audition scenes will be passed out to all attendees. Some students may be asked to participate voluntarily while others observe.

The workshops’ capacity is limited to 25 students per class on a first-come-first-serve basis.

There is a $20 fee to register in advance through Eventbrite or the public can pay $25 at the door.

All of the money collected will go directly to support programming at the Pharr Community Theatre.

Workshops will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and/or on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Development & Research Center in Pharr at 850 W. Dicker Road.

COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing will be in place and encouraged.

For more information, it is encouraged to visit the Pharr Community Theater Facebook page or text 956-655-9308.