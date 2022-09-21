PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Community Theater’s latest play, Salt & Pepper, will make its debut on Sept. 30.

Salt & Pepper, by Jose Cruz Gonzalez, is a play about the hardships of a life in poverty for two brothers and their illiterate grandfather.

The 90-minute play follows a grandfather, who Gonzalez calls Old Man, played by Carlos Nuñez from Pharr, whose biggest conflict is that he cannot read and is the sole guardian of the boys.

Old Man is a post-depression-era, widower raising a 10-year-old named Salt, played by 11-year-old Lance Nuñez, from Pharr, and 17-year-old Andy, played by Aaron Matthew Barrera of McAllen.

The brothers in the play are abandoned by their mother and assist their grandfather with tasks that involve reading to keep the household running.

In the play, Salt meets 11-year-old Pepper, played by 12-year-old Brooklyn Dillard from Weslaco. She’s visiting the area while working the harvest season with her migrant parents. The two get off to a bumpy start but eventually warm up to each other giving one another nick-names, like spices.

“The story is a world-wind of emotions and fun,” Pedro Garcia, co-producer and artistic director for the Pharr Community Theater. “Our director Seres Jaime Magaña, his cast and his nifty crew are up for it in every department of the production.”

Salt & Pepper was first presented as a staged reading in June 2000, at the Kennedy Center, as part of New Visions/New Voices and premiered the same year at the Tempe Performing Arts Center in Tempe Arizona.

The one-act play is rated PG and will show at the Pharr Community Theater from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9. There will be six shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Pharr Community Theater is located at 213 W Newcombe (Park Ave).

Every showing has 48 seats available. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $10 each at www.pharrcommunitytheater.com or at the door starting one hour before curtain.