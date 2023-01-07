PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Community Theater Company is hosting open auditions for an upcoming play.

Auditions for “Patricio el Penitente” will take place 7 through 9:30 p.m. on Jan 17 and 18 at the Pharr Community Theater Company, at 213 W. Newcombe Park Ave.

The play was written by Jo Roybal-Izay and tells the story of a 60-year life of Patricio, who wants to leave the traditions of the Penitentes to become a famous writer.

The play takes place between 1940 and 2000 and describes the Penitentes of New Mexico as imitators of Christ who keep the passion of Christ present in every prayer, chant and meditation.

Roybal-Izay also acknowledges that the Penitentes dedicate their life to Christ by serving their community and remaining in poverty.

PCT is seeking actors for seven roles that include:

a young man from age 18 to 23 to play young Patricio Pinto

an older Patricio Pinto in his 60s to 70s

Patricio’s Mother Regina ages between 35 to 50

Mr. Allison ages between 50 to 70

Tia Perfecta ages between 50 to 70

Blas ages between 17 to 20

Rosana ages between 17 to 20

The theater is also looking for a stage manager, anyone interested in fundraising, selling playbill ads for production or co-producing, and any local businesses that would support the production.

The auditions are as a first-come, first-serve basis and there is no appointment necessary. Callbacks, if any, will be scheduled for Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.

Theater rehearsals start from Jan. 24 through Mar. 7, and performances start from Mar. 8 through Mar. 26 in Pharr.

The play will be directed by Seres Jaime Magaña, play design will be by Ruby Gomez, and Pedro Garcia will oversee the production.

For more information, visit the PCT website at www.pharrcommunitytheater.com.