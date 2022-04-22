PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Pharr City Manager Ed Wylie announced his resignation as city manager and on Friday, Police Chief Andy Harvey is named as his replacement.

The city said Ed Wylie resigned as city manager due to Wylie not residing within city limits, a requirement for the job by the city’s charter.

Former Pharr City Manager Ed Wylie, photo courtesy: City of Pharr

New Pharr City Manager and Chief of Police Andy Harvey, Photo courtesy: City of Pharr

On Friday morning it was announced the Pharr City Commission appointed Police Chief Andy Harvey as the new city manager.

“Having served for more than 26 years in local government has prepared me for this important leadership role of city manager. I am humbled by the opportunity and trust afforded to me by Mayor Hernandez and our commission to lead the men and women that care for and serve our city every day,” said Chief Harvey.

“Chief Harvey is a progressive leader with innovative ideas and a proven track record of success, qualities that align perfectly with our vision to keep moving Pharr forward,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez.

According to the city, Chief Harvey will retain his duties as police chief and Wylie will continue to work for the city in his previous role as deputy city manager.