PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr held its 7th Annual State of the City Address Thursday morning.

Leaders praised the city’s advances made in technology, infrastructure and economic development and law enforcement.

“The State of the City of Pharr is strong and vibrant as ever,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez.

Hernandez is applauding the city’s efforts for initiatives that are improving the quality of life for Pharr and its surrounding communities.

He updated the public on city projects, legislative efforts, public safety initiatives, partnerships and congratulated the police department for receiving a Crisis Intervention Team Award.

“The goal of the unit was to improve policing,” Hernandez said.

“I think it’s important that, first of all, that the officers are educated on mental health and what those resources are,” said Juan Gonzalez, Pharr Act. Chief of Police.

“The Mental Health Department, the unit that we have, it specializes in this type of case where we have dedicated officers dedicated to assessing and addressing mental health,” Gonzalez said.

Officials also gave updates on their efforts to close the digital divide by offering fast internet and next generation Wifi technology that better connects the devices in residents’ homes or businesses.

The city also shared how the Pharr International Bridge is number one in produce crossing in the United States.