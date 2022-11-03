PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Demolition of the Cage Boulevard bridge in Pharr will begin Thursday night and continue through next week, officials announced this week.

The Cage Boulevard underpass underpass will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews continue work on the Interstate-2/I-69C interchange project. Drivers can expect to be redirected due to road closures during the demolition period.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to use the frontage road and turn around at Jackson Road. Northbound traffic will be detoured to use the frontage road and turn around at Veterans Boulevard.

The Texas Department of Transportation reminds drivers to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes and to follow all traffic control updates.