Pharr breaks ground on new dog park and retention facility

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, the city of Pharr broke ground on a new dog park and retention facility.

The 23-acre park will be located off Saint Anne Drive and is being designed by students at PSJA Southwest Early College High School. It is a new partnership between the city and school.

The upcoming park will not only give people a new place to enjoy the outdoors but will also help with flooding issues.

“This is a park not only for people to get out and about and walk their dogs. It’s a dog park, it also serves the biggest problem plaguing this area which is flooding. We have massive flooding and this is part of our initiative to solve the problem here,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D.

The project is one of several identified in the city of Pharr’s drainage improvement plan. Completion is expected in about six months.